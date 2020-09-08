Piqua police search for robbery suspect

PIQUA — Police in Piqua are searching for suspects in a pair of armed robberies.

On Saturday, a suspect entered the Piqua Food Mart at the corner of South and McKinnley street around 5 p.m. The male told the clerk that he he was armed but no weapon was observed, said Piqua Deputy Police Chief Marty Grove.

On Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., a man entered the same establishment, again saying that he was armed, and robbed the business.

Grove said that prieor to Tuesday’s robbery, the suspect was observed on the east side of the business “at least ten minutes prior to entering.”

The suspect in Tuesday’s robbery was wearing a a heavy winter-type coat and mask.

Piqua police arre asking that anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Piqua Dairy Mart between 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and may have seen the suspect to please call Detective Brett Marrs, or Miami County 911 or 937-615-TIPS (8477).

The suspect in both robberies was described a heavy-set.

Police are continuing their investigation and are looking into whether the pair of robberies could be connected.