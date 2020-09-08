Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 27

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Police responded to 1218 Madison Ave. on the report of a telephone harassment complaint. Involved parties were warned not to continue contacting one another.

Aug. 28

ASSIST CITIZEN: Complainant called in with information regarding the assassination of the 35th president of the United States. The complainant sounded highly intoxicated and advised someone had told her a suspect’s name. She was referred to the FBI.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officers responded to the 800-block of Nicklin Avenue regarding the report of a domestic disturbance. Female stated she was asleep on the couch when her ex-boyfriend started choking her because of something he found on her phone. Female had blood on her face and neck, and stated male threatened to kill her as he was holding a kitchen knife. Bryon Jones Sr., of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence.

THEFT IN PROGRESS: Officers responded to a call referencing a theft in progress at Marathon on West Water Street. Peter Kelly Jr., of New Paris, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE/MISCHIEF: Officers responded to Piqua Central Intermediate School for a criminal damaging complain. Victim said a juvenile threw a rock at his truck causing damaging. Juvenile was identified and charged.

Aug. 29

TRAFFIC STOP: Officer stopped a vehicle at 6:56 p.m., at West Grant Street and Ford Drive, for driver not having a valid license. Passenger Lauren Bryant, of Piqua, was arrested for a probation violation warrant and additional charges of possession of meth and LSD. Male driver and male passenger were charged for drug related violations.

POSSESSION: Quentin Carter, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana.

POSSESSION: Billy Scarberry Jr., of Piqua, was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments.

WARRANT: Nicholas Cox, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation/parole violation warrant and was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to the 2000-block of Park Avenue regarding a husband and wife arguing over a pending divorce. Male allegedly threatened wife and was arrested for domestic violence.

TRAFFIC STOP: Vehicle stopped due to driver not having valid license. Robert Foster, of Piqua, was cited for having no license and for drug paraphernalia possession. Registered owner of the car was cited for wrongful entrustment.

WARRANT: Bryon Jones Sr. was arrested for a failure to appear warrant when he was found at 1002 Broadway St. after a complainant called to report Jones was sleeping on their porch. Jones was also charged with breaking and entering and driving under OVI suspension.

Aug. 30

SUSPICIOUS PRIORITY: Officers responded to a call at Lucky’s, located at 108 N. Main St., referencing a male subject pointing a gun at another male subject. Suspect was located and arrested. Gun was located inside suspect’s vehicle. James Noreikas, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct.