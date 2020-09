SIDNEY — James D. Jones, 83, of Sidney formerly of Bradford passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 12:06 AM at Versailles Rehab & Health Care Center.

A Private Memorial Service will be held Saturday September 12, 2020 at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave. The Memorial Service will be live streamed on Facebook at 11 AM at the funeral home’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.