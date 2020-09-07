Tipp cross country sweeps Treaty City Invitational: Saturday sports roundup

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe’s cross country teams swept Greenville’s Treaty City Invitational Saturday, with Gannon Owens picking up an individual victory for the Red Devil boys.

On the boys side, Tippecanoe won with 29 points, with Owen winning in 16:48.4. Allan Murray was third (17:04.3), Michael Lyons was fifth (17:17.4), Trenton Brown was eighth (17:22.3) and Dylan Taylor was 12th (17:39.1).

Troy was second with 40 points. Josh Lovitt led the way in fourth (17:16.5), Matthew Spayde was sixth (17:20.7), Gavin Hutchinson was seventh (17:20.7), Will Schaefer was ninth (17:23.7) and Kyle McCord was 14th (17:44.7).

Piqua was third with 84 points, with Nolan Campbell finishing second in 17:01.4. Paul Hinds was 10th (17:36.6), Jesse Furman was 22nd (18:36.8), Caven Wiles was 24th (18:44.9) and Cael Barr was 26th (18:53.8).

On the girls side, the Devils also won with 29 points. Alex Foster was third (20:08), Annie Sinning was fourth (20:08.6), Gracie Wead was fifth (20:09.5), Shelby Hept was sixth (20:29.3) and Libby Krebs was 11th (21:48.1).

Troy was second with 42 points. Emma Kennett finished second (20:07.9), Millie Peltier was eighth (21:09.5), Emma Marlow was ninth (21:23.2), Josie Marlow was 10th (21:45.8) and Ashley Kyle was 13th (21:58.5).

Piqua was fourth with 107 points with a pair of top-20 finishers: Cassie Schrubb in seventh (20:53.5) and Jana Wagner in 17th (23:14.1).

Covington

Invitational

COVINGTON — Covington’s Bennett Welborn won individually, leading the host Buccaneer boys to a second-place finish at the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday.

Welborn won the boys race in 16:54, with Covington finishing second with 60 points, one behind champion Arcanum. Asher Long was sixth (18:00.1), Owen Boehringer was 15th (18:53.3), Tyler Alexander was 19th (19:04.5) and Devin Brummitt was 26th (19:23.5).

Bethel was third with 79 points, led by Trent Schwiekhardt in seventh (18:15), Jaiden Hogge in ninth (18:21.9) and Cole Brannan in 11th (18:36.1).

Milton-Union was fourth with 95 points, led by Eric Trittschuh in second (16:59.8), Chris Miller in fifth (17:47.1) and Kyle Bostick in eighth (18:18.1).

Miami East was fifth with 110 points, led by Andrew Crane in 14th (18:48.8).

On the girls side, Milton-Union was second with 49 points. Sophie Meredith was third (21:41.2), Ty Parsons was sixth (22:08.7), Micah Tracey was eighth 22:16.4), Maddie Stasiak was 14th (22:55.5) and Kelsie Tomlinson was 22nd (25:20.5).

Miami East was third with 67 points, led by Maryn Gross in second (21:30.5), Kendal Staley in ninth (22:21) and Kylie Davie in 12th (22:41.2).

Covington was fifth with 111 points, led by Johanna Welborn in seventh (22:15.2) and Allie Garman in 13th (22:44.7).

Bethel was sixth with 120 points, led by Makenzie Nida in 11th (22:23.6).

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 4,

Brookville 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s girls soccer teamwon its third straight Saturday, defeating Brookville 4-1.

Morgan Grudich had two goals and two assists to lead the Bulldogs (3-2), Aulbrey Hergenrather had a goal and an assist and Rachel Jacobs had a goal.

Newton 6,

Yellow Springs 0

YELLOW SPRINGS — Ashlyn Deeter had a hat trick Saturday, leading Newton (2-3) to a 6-0 victory at Yellow Springs.

Maya Diceanu had two goals and two assists, Jaden Stein had a goal and an assist, Emma Szakal had two assists and Cloe Miller had one assist.

Other scores: Troy Christian (0-4-1) 0, Madison 0.

• Volleyball score: Troy Christian (3-4) 3, Bradford (5-2) 2.