Pet of the Week

Meet Polar Bear

Hi my name is Polar Bear, and my family moved and left me behind. Thank goodness I was rescued. I am now awaiting a new forever home to spoil and teach me how to be loved. If you ware interested in meeting me, please stop by the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you are interested in meeting Allan, stop in to the shelter today. If you’re interested in me, please come see me at the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve.