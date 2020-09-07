Local man killed in rollover ATV crash

FORT LORAMIE — A Sidney man died in a rollover ATV crash Saturday evening east of Fort Loramie. It happened just before 9 p.m. in a field access lane north of a residence at 6635 Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

Peyton J. Drees, 20, of West Mason Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart’s press release.

Deputies and rescue personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 6,000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 8:58 p.m., on the report of an injury crash.

Drees was operating an ATV when he lost control, causing him to be ejected from the ATV as it rolled over, the preliminary investigation indicates. Another man riding an ATV in the area turned around and went back to the accident scene and located Drees. He put Drees on his ATV and transported him to the residence for help.

Rescue personnel on scene provided lifesaving efforts while CareFlight also responded. Officials said Drees was not wearing a helmet.

Assisting at the scene were Fort Loramie Fire and EMS, CareFlight, and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.