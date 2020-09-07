Area briefs

Dine to donate

TROY — Support Brukner Nature Center by dining at Chipotle, 1934 W Main St., Troy, from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Bring in a flyer, show it on your smartphone or simply tell the cashier you’re supporting Brukner Nature Center to make sure that 33 percent of the proceeds will be donated. For those who would like to order online for pickup, use code #Empty before checkout in the “Promo” field. Orders placed on Chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app for pickup using this unique code will be counted towards the fundraiser.

Book sale upcoming

COVINGTON — Covington’s J. R. Clarke Public Library’s semi-annual book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday, Sept. 19. This book sale is sponsored by the Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library and chaired by volunteer Brandy Pence and other volunteers.

A preview will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 in the Community Room. This special period is open to all teachers of children and teens. There will also be older classics available in the J.R. Clarke Alcove on the top floor for collectors.

During the entire Saturday of the book sale, books can be purchased at $1 a bag. Social distancing will be required and masks are suggested. Masks and gloves will be available.

For more information, contact the library at (937) 473-222.

Parking experiment to end

TROY — The reverse-angle parking experiment on East Main Street will end on Sept. 13, weather permitting. The reverse-angle spaces at that location will be re-striped to allow for pull-in parking.

Submitted comments will be forwarded to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

YMCA offers men’s basketball league

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for an upcoming men’s basketball league. The men’s fall basketball league takes place at both the Robinson and Piqua branches on Tuesday evenings beginning Oct. 6.

Registration goes through Sept. 20 and registration forms are available at both branches. The cost is $400 per team and the league consists of 8 regular season games followed by a single-elimination tournament. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Meals offered to public

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meals to the community in the upcoming week.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, shredded chicken sandwich with chips and a pickle will be offered for dine-in or carry-out. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and will cost $5.

On Friday, Sept. 11, a grilled pork chop with vegetable, salad and dessert will be served for $9 and available from 6-7 p.m. Dine-in or carry-out is available.

Breakfast, dine-in or carry-out will be available from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. The menu will include made-to-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6.

On Monday, Sept. 14, taco soup and salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $5 and will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to order any pick-up meals.