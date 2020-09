TROY — Donald “Don” E. Barnes, 88, of Troy, passed away at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Storypoint of Troy.

A service to honor his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.