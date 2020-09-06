BARBARA J. SNYDER

Barbara Joy Snyder went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020.

She was born on March 31, 1941 in Washington Court House, Ohio.

Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter: Faith Snyder; her father: Mayford T. Musgrave; her mother: Mildred I. Musgrave and her brothers: Lee, Glenn and Karl Musgrave. She is survived by her daughters: Joy, Charity (Joe) and son: Dwight (Holly); grandchildren: Timmy (Brooke), Starri (Chad), Andrea (Andy), Daniel (Emily), Jacob, Davin and Hallie; great grandchildren: Lacie, Malloree, Axle, Oakley and Memphis; Ashton, Roslyn, Liam, Ella and Sayler and Bradly ; a number of nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends.

The most important things in life to Barbara were God and family, her garden and her church, LifeWay Baptist Church in Tipp City.

A Salvation Service will be held at 4:00PM on September 13, 2020 at LifeWay Baptist Church, 445 West Evanston Road, Tipp City with Pastor Wil Brown officiating. A dinner and fellowship will follow at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.