Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 4

• Arby’s, 903 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. At the time of inspection, the pop nozzles on the drive thru fountain machine were observed with a thick syrup build up. Upon making the PIC aware, the pop nozzles were washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection: Improper storage of food items. At time of inspection, food in the reach-in freezer by the fryer was not covered. Upon making the PIC aware, lids were placed on food containers.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed food build up in the drain inlet of the prep sink.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust debris build up behind the bag and box storage along the floor and on the walls.

• Cedar Springs Pavilion, 7931 County Road 25A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Subway, 11 N. High St., Covington — Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed rusted wire shelving units throughout the back kitchen area.

• Cassano’s, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Floors throughout kitchen were observed worn down and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed dust and food debris build up on non-food contact surfaces throughout the kitchen: wire shelving, metal shelving, and sides of prep top coolers.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. Backflow preventer has not been inspected since March 2019, per the inspection tag.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed significant food and dust build up on floors, walls and ceilings throughout the kitchen.

Aug. 5

• The Light on the Hill LLC, 2900 Rugged Hill Road, Casstown — Outer opening not protected. Walk-in freezer observed without a proper threshold and sunlight observed entering between bottom of door sweep and frame of drop-in unit. Install a proper threshold to prevent the entry of pests.

• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 2331 W. Main St., Troy — Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employees drinking from beverages in food prep areas and not in designated areas. Employees should drink, eat or use tobacco only in specified areas to prevent potential contamination during food preparation.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed handwashing sink next to fryer station with chemicals and a sanitizer bucket stored in it. PIC removed and made accessible for employees to wash hands at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed blanched french fries stored in reach-in next to raw beef sandwich slices. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the storage order issue was corrected.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed container of shelf stable butter spread not in use to be kept uncovered and unprotected on the wired shelving unit across from 3-compartment sink. Upon making the PIC aware, the shelf stable butter spread was covered with a clean, dry lid.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed sugar containers with a build-up of debris from a lack of cleaning these containers at the time of inspection. Upon making the PIC aware, these containers were put near the 3-bay to be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed several lemons with severe mold growth in a box on the storage racks across from the 3-compartment sink. Upon making the PIC aware, the moldy lemons were voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed swiss and provolone cheese in the cold hold prep table top holding between 48-49 degrees F. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were placed in a unit to properly cool at the time of inspection.

In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed ice scoop being stored with its handle directly in the ice. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the ice scoop was removed from the ice bin and placed in a clean, dry container.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed pickle container being reused to store chili cheesesteak powder. Discussed single use containers may not be reused. Store food only in approved food grade containers.

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed cardboard lining an area of the wired shelving unit to store containers of sugar and butter. Replace with smooth and easily cleanable surface to faciliate adequate cleaning of nonfood contact surfaces of equipment.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed wired shelving units along the right hand side of the back of house area with a build-up of debris. Also observed a container used for storing cleaning brushes and other utensils for the grill line being stored in a container with a severe grease build-up. Clean these non-food contact areas at a frequent enough basis to prevent these accumulations.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed build-up on doors of reach-in cooler gaskets as well as in the two-door reach-in prep unit/sandwich prep table. Non-food contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed refuse area with a build-up of debris and other residues such as grease from the storage receptable. Clean refuse area frequently enough to prevent these types of accumluations as to prevent pests and a public health nuisance.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed floors and walls behind wired shelving units, mop basin area and behind the grill line with a build up of dust, dirt and other debris and residues. Physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and to prevent a build-up.

Employee belongings observed being stored improperly. Observed employee belongings being stored on the bag-in-the box for the pop/beverage machine. Discussed employees shall have a designated area for employee belonging storage to prevent contamination of food and equipment within the FSO.

• Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. At time of inspection, sausage, a cut tomato, and opened hot dog package were observed without a date marking.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed two tubs of commercially packaged chicken salad and two tubs of sour cream held for months after the use by date. PIC discarded items.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. At the time of inspection the two door reach in freezer thermometer read at 40 degrees, however all the product was still frozen. During the inspection the reading on the thermometer kept going down, eventually to 32 degrees. PIC stated the unit does this intermittently. Repair unit to ensure products to not thaw and refreeze.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the walk-in cooler leaking from the condenser unit onto the floor. Observed water pooling inside on the bottom of the reach in prep top cooler. Please repair.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed grease build up on the sides of fryer and grill equipment. Observed mold-like growth inside the walk-in cooler on the floor and walls.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed floors, walls and ceilings with dust build up. Observed food and grease build up underneath the fryer and grill.

• Duke Park Concession Stand, 1670 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy — Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential microwave and refrigerator in use.

Aug. 6

• Tipp City Road Dog, 1200 W. Main St., Tipp City — No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Facility shall have written procedures on-site in response to potential bodily fluid accidents within the retail food establishment for proper clenaing and disinfection. Manager on-site unable to provide this documentation at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. Observed dispensing unit on 4-flavored beverage nozzle to have a build-up when the nozzle was removed for inspection. Also, observed lemonade slush puppie nozzle and container to have a slight presence of mold/bacterial growth. The pop nozzle was cleaned and sanitized and the lemonade slush puppie machine was voluntarily closed at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Person-in-charge stated utensils were switched out each shift change. Upon asking how long a “shift” period was, it was determined that utensils are only switched out once every 8 hours. Discussed food contact surfaces of equipment/utensils shall be switched or properly cleaned and sanitized at least every 4 hours.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed sausage gravy holding at 119 degrees F in the hold holding cabinet. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the sausage gravy was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. No person-in-charge with level one food handler certification on-site at the time of inspection. When the manager’s certified individual is absent, at least one person per shift shall comply with the level one PIC food handler requirement.

• Amvets #66, 10010 W. State Route 185, Covington — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed cut lettuce, tomatoes and onions without date marking. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were date marked.

Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed two cans of Hot Shot bug spray in the back storage area by the walk-in cooler.

Hood vent filters above the fryers were observed with dust and grease build up.

• Bob Evan’s, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Repeat: Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Hand washing sink in front server station by cash registers reading at 96 degrees at time of inspection.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of improper pest control traps observed within the food service operation. Pest control traps shall be kept enclosed and in tamper-resistant boxes.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. At time of the inspection, non-food contact surfaces throughout the facility were observed with food residue and build up: 1) wired rack shelving units 2) inside reach in coolers and freezers 3) shelving under grill line

Clean non-food contact surfaces at an ample frequency to prevent a buil-up and to keep clean to sight and touch

Critical; Repeat: Improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system. Observed a 1024 backflow device on water supply system.

Critical; Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed water supply systems to beverage machines needing 1022 backflow prevention devices.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Physical facilities floors, walls and ceilings throughout the food service operation were dirty. Clean physical facilities more frequently to prevent a build-up.

Aug. 7

• Leaf & Vine, 108 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tim Horton’s, 700 W. Main St., Troy — Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed ice build up on the condensing fans in the walk in freezer.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed ice build up on the threshold of the walk-in freezer. Observed food debris in the bottom of the reach-in cooler in the back prep area. Observed shelving holding clean food utensils with dust and food debris residue above the three compartment sink.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris on the floor throughout the walk-in cooler.

Facility not maintained clean. At time of inspection, floors throughout the entire facility were observed with food debris and build up behind fixed equipment, underneath shelving, and along the walls.

• Troy BK Rootbeer, 2780 Stonecircle Drive, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed chili in steam table to have a variable temperature reading between 122 – 144 degrees F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the chili was reheated to 165 and held for service at the appropriate hot holding temperature of 135 degrees F.

• Arbogast Buick Ponatiac GMC, 3540 S. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed ready-to-eat cheese and sausage stored directly below raw pork in the walk-in-cooler. Discussed storage order with PIC to prevent potential cross-contamination from occuring. Upon making the PIC aware, the storage order issues were corrected on-site.

Presence of dead pests or insects. Observed dead bugs in lightshields in the back of house dry storage room. Remove lightshields, clean and replace to monitor for pest activity.

Improper use of food contact surfaces containing wood and/or wicker. Observed wooden knife blocks being used to store clean knives. Wood surfaces are neither easily cleanable or non-absorbent. Remove and replace wooden knife blocks as these are unapproved surface characteristics for food contact surfaces of equipment.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed unapproved wood surface being used on the wired shelving unit in the back storage room. Remove wood so non-food contact surfaces are smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. Ware washing dish thermometer used for testing surface utnesil temperature not readily accessible for use within the food service operation. Thermometer in need of new batteries to properly test dish machine. Repair dish thermometer.