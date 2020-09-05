One injured, one flees, SR 571 crash

NASHVILLE — At least one person was injured in a single vehicle crash on State Route 571 in Nashville on Saturday evening.

First responders were dispatched at 10:44 p.m. to a reported crash with a vehicle on its side in the 3000 block of State Route 571 on the east end of Nashville..

Witnesses reported that a man and a woman were in the vehicle. The woman, a passenger, was trapped until firefighters were able to free her. The male driver fled the scene on foot.

The female passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The man has not yet been located.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the crash and said that initial observations indicated that alcohol may have been a factor.

No names have been released.