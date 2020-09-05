Lucky Lemonade Concert set at Hayner

TROY — The Hayner Courtyard will hold its sixth Lucky Lemonade Concert this year at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 with a singer/songwriter duo, TJ George and Shiloh Hawkins.

TJ George is an award-winning singer/songwriter and recording artist from Columbus. He has penned four solo CDs: Melodic Groove, Abilene, and Fragmented Soul: Volume 1 and 2. TJ calls his original songs, “a fusion of pop, R&B, folk and blue-eyed soul.” He has coined his own genre which he calls, “melodic groove” to describe the soulful nature of his songs. He has shared the stage with award-winning songwriters and international touring artists such as Jesse Terry, Rebecca Loebe, Raina Rose, David Berkeley, Robby Hecht, Korby Lenker and Kate Klim. In addition, TJ has opened for artists such as Kenny White, Alice Wallace, Joe Crookston and Maxwell Hughes of The Lumineers.

Shiloh Hawkins is a singer/songwriter in her own right. Roots music is what inspires her most. She is called “wonderful and sympathetic” by Mane Event Productions of Tennessee saying that she gained “jaw dropping approval from her Nashville audience.”

A limited number of free tickets are available for the live concert in the Hayner Courtyard. To make your reservation go to www.TroyHayner.org/upcoming-live .

If you aren’t able to get tickets you can still connect with the live-feed concert and have your own at-home “Couch Concert.” Tune in to the Hayner Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at facebook.com/haynercenter.

Learn more about the music at Hayner and how to register for free tickets at troyhayner.org/music.

For more informatin, call 339-0457 or visit TroyHayner.org for complete details.