County remains at ‘Orange’ COVID-19 risk level

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County remains at an Orange No. 2 COVID-19 risk level, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH). This is due to Miami County meeting the criteria for two of the seven alert indicators that include:

• 50-plus cases per 100,000 population within the last two weeks

• More than 50 percent of new cases are from non-congregate care living

This risk level indicates increased exposure and spread of COVID-19, according to MCPH staff.

“It is advised that community members exercise a high degree of caution and follow all current health orders. Limit events over 10 people and non-essential activities as much as possible,” Miami County Public Health Health Educator Vicky Knisley-Henry said.

Since Aug 20, there have been 149 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 18 new hospitalizations and four new deaths reported. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Miami County to 1,113; 118 hospitalizations; and 44 deaths.

No information is yet available on the latest death, Knisley-Henry said.

In an effort to keep the community informed about the spread of COVID-19 in Miami County, MCPH is tracking positive cases in each zip code, Kinsley-Henry said.

“This weekend is Labor Day and it may be tempting to host or attend a social gathering, but Miami County Public Health is encouraging the community to limit social gatherings and events. We want to avoid the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the weeks that followed the Fourth of July weekend,” Knisley-Henry said. “If it is necessary to go out, practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering when you are out in public.

“If you are sick or if you live with someone who is sick, stay home. Please do not attend social gatherings or events. These are the only steps we can take to slow the spread,” she said.

For more information on the Public Health Advisory System, visit: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.