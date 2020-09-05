GREENVILLE — Connie R. Loughman, Age 85, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Brethren’s Home Retirement Community.

She was born January 31, 1935, in Pitsburg, Ohio to her parents Ray & Margaret (Spitler) Flory.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband of 37 years Norman Loughman; children and their spouses Julie & Scott Sease of Laura, David & Mary Ditmer of Arcanum, Dan & Kathleen Ditmer of Laura; step-son Rick & Annette Loughman of West Milton; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; 13 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 27 years Donald E. Ditmer; step-son Bryan Loughman; brother John F. Flory.

Private family services will be held with interment at Mote Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com