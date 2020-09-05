College briefs

Local students recognized at Ohio University

ATHENS — Ninety-two students were inducted into the Lambda of Ohio University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa for the 2019-20 academic year, and five students received a cash prize and the Thomas A. Wolfe Award for highest GPA among the 2020 inductees.

Inductees were juniors and seniors from four OHIO colleges: College of Arts & Sciences, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Honors Tutorial College, as well as the Center for International Studies.

The 2019-20 inductees included Shelly Lisle, of Troy, majoring in art history; Megan Sweeney, of Troy, majoring in environmental biology; and Payton Wilks, of Tipp City, majoring in anthropology and performance.

The Lambda of Ohio University Chapter arranged to ship all the inductees their membership certificates and purchased each an honor cord to wear during graduation.

“We wanted to do something special for them in light of the need to cancel the induction ceremony,” said Dr. Paul C. Milazzo, associate professor of history and president of the OHIO chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

“In normal times, we would have celebrated the induction of these outstanding students with friends and family at our annual induction ceremony. Unfortunately, these are not normal times, and public health considerations forced the cancellation of the event this year,” Milazzo continued. “But that won’t stop us from acknowledging their hard work and dedication. Once again, we thank President M. Duane Nellis – a proud PBK member in his own right – for paying the initiations fee in full for all new members. He recognizes what an honor PBK membership is for them and for Ohio University. Our 80 percent acceptance rate – the highest ever – is a testament to his generosity.”

Phi Beta Kappa was originally founded in 1776. Its affiliation with OHIO dates back 90 years, a heritage commemorated by the landmark clock situated at the entrance of Baker Center. Election to the society is one of the highest honors students can attain as undergraduates. It is universally acknowledged as a mark of scholastic distinction, viewed with great favor by graduate schools, professional schools and employers.

Kettering College holds drive-through graduation

KETTERING — Kettering College held their summer commencement ceremony as a drive-through ceremony to celebrate its 2020 graduates. Over 200 graduates from its eight programs participated in the ceremony.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional commencement ceremony for its graduates had to be cancelled. The drive-thru graduation ceremony provided the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the graduates while adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines.

Local graduates include Danielle Etter, of Covington; and Blake Bayer, Erica Cavender, Victoria Fenter, Emily Keiser, and Madison Rose, all of Troy.

Winters to be recognized at White Coat Ceremony

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville will celebrate 42 new professional pharmacy students at the White Coat Ceremony, including Rachel Winters of Troy, on Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. This year’s class is unique as nearly 50 percent of the class includes minority students or a blend of other, non-white cultural heritages.

“We are super excited to see how God has blended such a diverse group together to ensure pharmacy excellence with Christlike compassion,” said Dr. Jeffrey Bates, associate dean and associate professor of pharmacy practice.

This year’s speaker is Dr. Jon Sprague, director of the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Sciences and an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation eminent scholar at Bowling Green State University. He leads Ohio’s committee on opioid prevention and education and has strategically worked with Cedarville’s school of pharmacy to foster scholarship among our faculty and students, overseeing the area of substance abuse disorders.