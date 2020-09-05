Coby honored with UNDER 40 award

TROY — The Ohio Pharmacists Association (OPA) recently announced that Justin Coby, R.Ph., PharmD, of Troy, was honored as a distinguished UNDER 40 award recipient for professional achievements and vision in the practice of pharmacy at its 142nd Annual Conference held from Aug. 28 to 30.

Coby is highly involved in the non-profit sector of the Miami County community. He served as the board president for the Miami County Continuum of Care, during which he was involved with establishing the association as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. He also helped to create a successful transportation program for the working poor during this time.

He is currently involved in many non-profit boards and also serves as the executive director of the Health Partners Free Clinic in Miami County. This clinic offers free services, five days per week, ranging from primary physician care to social work consultations to prescription medications. Coby also invests his time in “chronic disease hotspots” within the community where he has established pharmacist-led preventative screening locations.

Aside from this, he has poured his knowledge and passion into our future pharmacists for the last ten years. He is described by one of his peers as a person who “puts the needs of others before his own.” Coby has used every opportunity available to better the field of pharmacy in addition to his local community.

Coby earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Ohio Northern University. He is currently enrolled as an MBA candidate to graduate in 2021 at the University of Illinois.

“We are pleased to recognize Justin Coby who has exemplified leadership, excellence, and vision in his practice. He has been a valued member of the Association, and we look forward to his future contributions to the profession of pharmacy,” OPA Executive Director Ernest Boyd said.

OPA, established in 1879, represents more than 4,000 pharmacists, pharmacy educators, and pharmacy students throughout the state. It is OPA’s mission to unite the profession of pharmacy and encourage interprofessional relations, while promoting public health through education, discussion, and legislation.