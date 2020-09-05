DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Janet Lee Swigart entered eternal rest on August 10,2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was the youngest born to George and Anna Lourene Swigart on October 4, 1940 in Troy, Ohio. She considered herself blessed to have been specially adored by her Uncle Eslie and Aunt Elsie Taylor. She was preceded in death by both sets of loved ones.

Surviving are her daughters; Kimberly Weber (Lee) of Pierson, FL and Julie Guetling (Sheldon) of Port Orange, FL. Three grandchildren; Christa Weber Consigny (Mike) of Las Vegas, NV, Travis and Corey Guetling of Port Orange, FL and one great-grandson Jack Consigny of Las Vegas,NV. Also, surviving Janet are devoted sisters; Shirley Swigart Atha (Richard deceased) of Daytona Beach, FL, Joyce Swigart Brown (Duane) of Palm Bay, FL, Doris Swigart Millhouse Dodd of Tipp City and two step-sisters; Barbara Moore Dankworth of Bradford and Debbie Moore Romain (Bill deceased) of Piqua. Surviving brothers; Willard Fraley (Donna deceased) of Piqua, Harold Swigart (Katie deceased) of Davison,MI, and one step-brother Fred Justice(Sharon) of Troy.

Janet will forever be cherished by many nieces and nephews of all generations.

She graduated from Miami East High School in 1958. Shortly after graduating she moved from Troy, to return for a few years before finally settling in Florida. She will always be remembered for her great passion of all animals both big and small (except spiders). She was a seasoned traveler, loved water, and was a skilled skier. Janet was proud of her twenty-five year decal business that she owned and operated with her business partner, Ron Baynton. She closed the business and retired in 2011. Janet Lee was a faithful member of the Cross Roads Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Fl.

A Memorial Service officiated by Rev. Fred Justice, will be held in her honor October 4th, 2020 at 2pm. Lostcreek Memory Barn 3360 N. St. Rte. 589 Casstown, OH.

Memorial gifts may be made to Save the Manatee Club 500 N. Maitland Ave. Suite 210 Maitland, FL 32751