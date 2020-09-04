Troy’s seniors lead way past Fairborn: Thursday soccer/volleyball roundup

TROY — Troy seniors Jon Hipolito and Gavin Marshall are dominating the Miami Valley League in scoring this season, leading the next closest player by more than double.

That run continued during Thursday’s Senior Night game at Troy Memorial Stadium as Marshall piled up three goals and an assist and Hipolito added two goals to lead the Trojans (4-0) past Fairborn for a 6-0 victory.

“It’s been really fun to play with him. He’s a great player,” Marshall said after his Senior Night hat trick. “The whole team, great spirits, everyone wanting to work hard. I’m excited to see how far we can go.”

Fellow seniors Ben Estrada added a goal and Sam Kazmaier had an assist as Troy ran its total to 33 goals without giving up any so far this season. Still, Troy coach Richard Phillips thought the team could have played better.

“We could have played better,” Phillips said. “We didn’t ask questions in that first half. We scored three goals and led 3-0 at the half, yes, but we didn’t really build up to score goals. They came on dead-ball situations. We have to be able to play better than that. We can play better than that. We didn’t ask the questions we should ask in that first half.

“In the second half, we did a little better job in the second half. We asked some questions from (Fairborn) in the second half. Our effort tonight was good, but we can play better than we played tonight.”

Defensively, Troy held Fairborn (1-3) to only three shots on goal. Sean Miller made two saves and Sam Westfall made one to post the shutout.

The Trojans honored their class of seven seniors: Marshall, Hipolto, Kazmaier, Estrada, Jaden Williams, Winston Walton and Caleb Steggeman before the game.

“The senior group has quality. They have a confidence about themselves, that they can take a game over,” Phillips said. “They feel ‘give me the ball, and I can do it,’ which, winners always want that. But you have other players around you that you need, and if you don’t use those players, you’re not going to win. There are times they have to recognize that I can’t do it myself.”

Troy travels to Butler Tuesday.

Piqua 3,

Xenia 2

XENIA — Piqua went on the road and earned its first victory of the season Thursday night, defeating Xenia 3-2 in MVL crossover play.

Landon Lawson had a goal and an assist, Nathan Buecker and Nick Heath each scored a goal and Jordon Slife had an assist in the win. Freshman goalie Josh Heath made 19 saves to preserve the victory as the Buccaneers outshot the Indians 21-7.

Piqua (1-3) hosts West Carrollton Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 9,

West Carrollton 1

TIPP CITY — Jonny Baileys scored four goals Thursday night, leading Tippecanoe (4-0) to a 9-1 victory over West Carrollton.

Jake Smith had a goal and three assists, Owen Hadden and Evan Stonerock each had a goal and an assist, Blake Heeley and Jordan Suebert each scored a goal and Jackson Kleather had an assist.

Tippecanoe travels to Greenville Tuesday.

Miami East 1,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — Miami East defeated Cross County Conference rival Bethel Thursday night on the road, winning 1-0.

Caleb Stone scored the match’s lone goal for the Vikings (3-1), heading in a corner kick from Trenton Maxson.

Bethel (2-2-1) travels to Greeneview Tuesday, while Miami East faces Newton on Sept. 10.

Troy Christian 14,

Graham 1

TROY — James Swartz had a hat trick Thursday night as undefeated Troy Christian (5-0) coasted to an east 14-1 victory over Graham.

The Eagles host Yellow Springs Tuesday.

Milton-Union 10,

Preble Shawnee 0

WEST MILTON — Mason Grudich had four goals and an assist and Devin Lambert added a hat trick, leading Milton-Union to a 10-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory over Preble Shawnee Thursday.

Landon Bechtel had two goals and an assist, Carson Brown scored a goal, Lukas Knight had two assists and Shane Ullery and Luke Daum each had an assist for the Bulldogs (3-0, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye), who travel to Brookville Tuesday.

Newton 5,

TC North 2

PLEASANT HILL — Newton scored a CCC victory on Senior Night Thursday, defeating Tri-County North 5-2.

Senior Alexander Hild had four goals and an assist to lead the way, while fellow senior Dylan Huber added a goal.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 3,

Preble Shawnee 0

CAMDEN — The Milton-Union girls soccer team won its second straight Thursday in SWBL Buckeye Division play, defeating Preble Shawnee 3-0.

Rachel Jacobs led the way for the Bulldogs with a pair of goals, Aulbrey Hergenrather had a goal and an assist and Morgan Grudich had an assist.

Milton-Union (2-2, 2-1 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Brookville Saturday.

Newton 2,

TC North 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton scored its first win of the season Thursday night, improving to 1-3 with a 2-0 CCC victory over Tri-County North.

Maya Diceanu broke the scoreless tie eight minutes into the second half on an assist from Jaden Stein, then six minutes later Diceanu assisted on an insurance goal by Riley Resides. Kyleigh Armentrout posted the shutout in goal.

Newton travels to Yellow Springs Saturday.

Lehman 8,

Coldwater 0

SIDNEY — Lehman’s Lindsey Magoteaux and Eva Dexter both recorded hat tricks Thursday in an 8-0 victory over Coldwater.

Aubri Karn and Noelle Dexter each scored a goal for the Cavaliers (5-0), while Heidi Toner posted the shutout in goal.

Other scores: Bethel (3-1, 1-0 CCC) 3, Miami East 0. Springfield Shawnee 2, Troy Christian (0-4) 0.

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Troy volleyball team did its part setting up next week’s big MVL Miami Division showdown, sweeping Sidney 25-8, 25-9, 25-15 Thursday on the road to improve to 6-0.

Anna Boezi had 15 kills, seven blocks, an ace and a dig to lead the Trojans, Macie Taylor added eight kills, two aces, eight digs and a block and Brynn Siler had three kills and a block. Ella Curcio had 18 assists, two aces and six digs, Morgan Kaiser had nine assists, an ace, a kill and a dig and Brennah Hutchinson had seven digs and four aces.

Troy faces Tippecanoe in a matchup of unbeatens Tuesday at home.

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe improved to 6-0 on the season Thursday, sweeping Fairborn 25-10, 25-13, 25-9.

Corinn Siefring had 12 kills, six digs and a block, Rachel Wildermuth had seven kills, three blocks and 15 assists, Ashley Aselage had six kills, Olivia Gustavson had four kills, Hannah Wildermuth had 17 assists and Alex Voisard had eight digs for the Red Devils.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Tuesday.

Miami East 3,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — Miami East won another CCC match Thursday on the road, defeating Bethel 25-18, 25-13, 25-17.

Cadence Ray had eight kills, Kayly Fetters and Sierra Kinnison had six apiece and Ava Jacomet had four to lead the Viking offense, Ava Prince had six aces, 23 assists and seven digs and Kinnison had a team-high eight digs and two blocks.

Other scores: Troy Christian (2-4, 2-2 MBC) 3, Legacy Christian 0. Stebbins 3, Piqua (1-5) 0. Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford (5-1) 0. Twin Valley South 3, Newton (0-4) 0. Riverside 3, Lehman 0.