Troy tops Piqua; Tipp alone in 1st: Thursday tennis roundup

PIQUA — The Troy tennis team had just bounced back from a loss to the reigning Miami Valley League champion.

Piqua had dropped two straight after winning three in a row.

In the end, though, it was the Trojans winning their second straight Thursday afternoon, traveling to Piqua and handing the rival Indians their third straight loss with a 4-1 victory.

At second singles, Troy’s Josie Romick defeated Izzy King, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2. At third singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Madelynn Fisher 6-1, 6-0. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea defeated Cassie Arnett and Paige Stumpff 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Maggie Wannemacher defeated Grace and Hannah Pleasant, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Piqua got its lone win at first singles, where Arabella Partee defeated Danielle Robbins 6-4, 6-2.

“This was a good team win over Piqua,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Danielle played a good match even though she came up a little short. Josie played a very steady match in defeating Izzy in three tough sets, and Elizabeth continues to improve her game as a third singles player.

“Esha and Cady played very consistent tennis in winning at first doubles, and Madailein and Maggie finished strong in their third-set win at second.”

Both teams are back in action Tuesday, with Troy (7-2, 7-2 MVL Miami Division) hosting Greenville and Piqua (4-5, 4-5 MVL Miami) traveling to Butler.

Tippecanoe 5,

Butler 0

VANDALIA — In a battle of the MVL’s only two remaining unbeaten teams, defending champion Tippecanoe took charge of the league once again Thursday, defeating Butler in a convincing 5-0 showing to improve to 7-0 and claim sole possession of first place.

At first singles, Mira Patel won 6-3, 6-3. At second singles, Mia Tobias won 6-2, 6-4. At third singles, Ellie Waibel won 6-0, 7-6 (6).

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Katy Shultz and Riya Patel won 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe hosts Stebbins Tuesday.

Milton-Union 5,

Brookville 0

BROOKVILLE — Milton-Union bounced back from a bruising battle against Chaminade Julienne earlier this week, sweeping Brookville 5-0 Thursday on the road to improve to 6-2 on the season.

At first singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Maggie Black won 6-2, 6-1.

At first doubles, Ellie Coate and Amelia Black won 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Madison Silveira and Paige Barnes won 6-1, 6-0.

The Bulldogs are back in action Sept. 10 at Madison.