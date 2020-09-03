Troy ties Fairborn, 2-2: Wednesday sports roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls soccer team felt the effects of Monday night’s win in their next game, too.

Forced to play without defending Miami Valley League scoring champion Julianna Williams — who was given a double-yellow card in their previous game — the Trojans battled Fairborn to a 2-2 draw Wednesday night on the road, dropping out of what had been a three-way tie for the MVL Miami Division lead.

Leah Harnish and Maddie Brewer each had a goal and Chamber Browning and Eva Raskay each had an assist for Troy (3-0-1), which outshot Fairborn 10-6 on the night. Jovie Studebaker made four saves in goal.

The tie leaves Tippecanoe and Butler tied for the division lead with 4-0 records. Troy hosts Butler on Sept. 9.

Tippecanoe 10,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — Tippecanoe (4-0) took care of business Wednesday night at West Carrollton, remaining tied with Butler for the MVL Miami Division lead after an easy 10-0 victory.

Hannah Rittenhouse had two goals to lead the Red Devils, Morgan Chaplin, Shelby Ferguson, Jaila Fletcher, Kat Oen, Emma Patzek, Emily Rhoades, Ashlyn Tarzinski and Emma Toman each had one goal and Dani Dettwiller had an assist. Tarzinski and Leah Adkins combined on the shutout in goal, as well.

Tippecanoe travels to Greenville on Sept. 9.

Xenia 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team celebrated its Senior Night Wednesday during its home match against Miami Valley League crossover foe Xenia, but in the end the Indians were left still searching for their first goal of the season after a 3-0 defeat.

Piqua (0-4) had a season-high output of shots on goal, forcing Xenia’s goalkeeper to make nine saves on the night. The Indians’ previous high was eight in the season opener against Butler.

Piqua travels to West Carrollton on Sept. 9.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 173,

Bethel 233

TIPP CITY — Milton-Union’s boys golf team improved to 8-2 Wednesday, defeating Bethel at Homestead Golf Course, 173-233.

Sam Case was medalist with a 38 for the Bulldogs, Max Grafflin shot 42, Nathan Thompson shot 43 and Colin Fogle shot 50.

Sam Larsen led the Bees with a 51, Zach Smith shot 59, Ben Sonnanstine shot 61 and JD Dillman shot 62.

Milton-Union hosts Troy Christian Tuesday.

Newton 156,

Covington 181

PIQUA — Defending Cross County Conference champion Newton defeated Covington in a key CCC showdown Wednesday at Echo Hills, winning 156-181.

Ross Ferrell was medalist for the Indians with a 37, Hudson Montgomery shot 38, Chandler Peters shot 39, Brady Downing shot 42 and Mitchell Montgomery and Quinn Peters both shot 44.

Grant Humphrey led the Buccaneers with a 38, Connor Humphrey shot 47, Job Morgan and Hunter Ray both shot 48, Carter Maxson shot 49 and Garret Fraley shot 57.

Other scores: Stebbins 153, Piqua (2-5) 190.

• Tennis

Valley View 4,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — Lehman’s tennis team fell to 1-4 Wednesday after a 4-1 loss to visiting Valley View.

At second singles, Annie Stiver picked up a win for the Cavaliers, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

At first singles, Liann Trahey lost 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-3. At first doubles, Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams lost 6-1, 6-0.