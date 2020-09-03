TERRY D. BURR

TROY — Terry Dean “Burr” Burr, age 79, of Troy, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

He was born in Lincoln, IL on December, 26, 1940 to the late Art Burr and Wanda Barbee Burr.

Terry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nancy Bowman, whom he married on August 21, 1996, other relatives and friends and his cat Truman.

Along with his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his brother, Art Burr Jr. and his cat Mr. Baxter.

Terry graduated from Champaign Senior High School in Champaign, IL and Hobart Welding School, where he later become an instructor and retired. Before becoming an instructor, he was in the Army, where he served in Vietnam. Terry was very fond of his garden; he had a passion for flowers and caring for his yard. When he wasn’t in his garden, you could find him bird watching or cooking delicious meals for his family and friends.

A memorial service to honor Terry will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Troy, OH 45373 or El Sombrero for the Thanksgiving Dinner, 1700 N. CO. RD. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Donations in his honor can be sent to either location.

