Piqua looks to start 2-0; Trojans hope to bounce back: Week 2 high school football previews

MIAMI COUNTY — The last time the Piqua football team began a season 2-0, it qualified for the playoffs.

That may not technically be as big a concern this season, with everyone qualifying for the postseason automatically in Week 7 — but the Indians would still like to start with back-to-back wins.

Piqua will be joined by five other Miami County teams aiming for 2-0 starts in Week 2, while Troy and two others will be looking to bounce back from Week 1 defeats when tomorrow night’s action begins.

• Piqua (1-0) at Butler (0-1): Piqua snapped a four-game losing streak at the hands of archrival Troy with its exciting 26-10 Week 1 victory to kick off the 2020 season, the 136th meeting between the teams. Troy still holds a slim 66-64-6 record in the all-time series. With the annual matchup taking place in Week 10 every year since 2012, it was the first time it took place in Week 1 since 1981.

And without that matchup always looming on the horizon, the Indians can now focus squarely on their next opponent — which, this week, is Butler.

The Aviators have dropped their last seven straight dating back to last year’s 2-8 run, a skid that began with the Indians’ 14-7 victory in Week 5. During that game, Ca’Ron Coleman broke a pair of long touchdown runs for the Indians’ two scores, while the Piqua defense forced a pair of costly turnovers to hold on for the win. Butler opened this season with a 30-13 loss at Tippecanoe.

• Xenia (0-1) at Troy (0-1): Season-opening losses for both teams may have taken some of the shine off of what was such a huge matchup last season, but the game is still just as big for both Troy and Xenia this year.

The Trojans will be looking to bounce back from that season-opening loss at Piqua, and they hope to do so on Senior Night in their first home game of 2020. The defending Miami Valley League Miami Division champions will take on the defending Valley Division champion Buccaneers, who won the overall MVL title by handing the Trojans a 24-22 defeat in Week 9 last season. But Xenia struggled to begin this season, too, giving up 21 unanswered second-half points in a 21-16 loss to Fairborn in Week 1.

The last time Troy lost its opener was in 2017 — and the Trojans finished 8-3 and made the playoffs that year. The Trojans haven’t started 0-2 since 2014, its 1-9 season.

• Tippecanoe (1-0) at Greenville (0-1): The Red Devils hadn’t won a season opener since 2017 before Week 1’s win over Butler, and now Tippecanoe is looking to start 2-0 for the first time since that same year.

Standing in the way is a familiar foe in Greenville, which lost 56-0 to Sidney in Week 1. Tippecanoe will be looking for some payback, too — last year’s 21-7 loss to Greenville was the first loss to the Green Wave for the Devils since 2005.

• Covington (1-0) at Miami East (1-0): The past two seasons, the Cross County Conference title has gone through Fort Loramie. Week 2’s Covington-Miami East matchup will go a long way in deciding who the top contender is.

The Buccaneers began the season strong with a 28-12 victory over Bethel, while Miami East won a thriller against Twin Valley South, 7-6. Covington currently has a two-game winning streak over the Vikings, including last year’s 35-13 win.

• Madison (0-1) at Milton-Union (1-0): With a showdown against defending Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division champion Waynesville in Week 3, Milton-Union can’t overlook Madison. Last year, the Bulldogs held off the Mohawks 30-21, only to fall the next week to the Spartans.

• Fort Loramie (1-0) at Bethel (0-1): The six-game schedule hurt Bethel this season, leaving the Bees with a host of tough matchups. Week 1 against Covington was no cakewalk, but now Bethel takes on two-time defending CCC champion Fort Loramie in its first home game of the season. Last year, the Bees lost to the Redskins, 59-0.

• McComb (1-0) at Troy Christian (1-0): Troy Christian began Steve Nolan’s second stint as head coach for the team in impressive fashion in Week 1, routing Dayton Christian 42-6. But up next is McComb, the Division VII state champion of two years ago that defeated the Eagles 44-16 last year.

• National Trail (1-0) at Bradford (0-1): Bradford will look to snap its losing streak at home against National Trail, which shut out Mississinawa Valley 37-0 in Week 1. Last year, the Blazers defeated the Railroaders 56-6 in Week 10.

• Riverside (1-0) at Lehman (1-0): Lehman hadn’t won a season opener since 2002 before Week 1’s 22-12 win over Ridgemont. Now the Cavaliers will look to go 2-0 for the first time since 2001 when it hosts Riverside, which Lehman defeated 27-20 in three overtimes last season.