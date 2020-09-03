LLC provides back-to-school items for students

TROY — Due to social distancing requirements during COVID-19, the Lincoln Community Center back to school supply distribution day took many precautions while preparing for the Back to School Bash.

This year, LCC held a drive-through backpack and supply pick-up at Troy City Park on Sunday, Aug. 16. More than 540 plus students registered for supplies for the upcoming school year, representing 13 schools in various districts within Miami County and adjacent areas.

Those helping with the supplies and pulling off the annual event include Honda of America, MT Studios, First United Methodist Church, Abbott Labs, Troy Rotary, Level MB, Troy Church of the Nazarene, Met Con, Sarver Plumbing, Kolde Contracting, Troy Optimist Club, Kessler Hines, Creative Labels, Brush Creek Church, Upper Valley Hearing, Charlotte Bed & Breakfast, Creative Creations, Troy HS Class of 2020, numerous community residents, LCC staff and board members.

Shane Carter, executive director, said, ‘This event continues to be a huge success and necessity to the students in Troy and the surrounding area. Over the last nine years we have seen this event grow dynamically to provide necessary supplies to children from throughout the Miami Valley. The Lincoln Community Center Board of Directors and staff continues to be amazed by the outpour of continued support of for this initiative. This day, as much as any other; represents our vision of ‘Educating, Informing and Uplifting the Community.’ Now more than ever, with the climate of our society/country, we want to ensure that we are providing our children with the materials and supplies necessary to be prepared and equipped to have a successful school year.”

LCC Board President Karen Boone said she “is very grateful that LCC could continue to provide for the needs of our community despite the pandemic and while continuing our expansion project. The Center has greatly missed having children in our facility on a daily basis and while we are happy to provide for their schooling needs, we look forward to opening our doors with the After School Program this fall”

Lincoln Community Center offers educational programs, recreational facilities, and tools that cater to patrons of all ages. One important program is the After School Homework Program. This service helps participating students propel themselves forward successfully and is open to all area school children. It is free and staffed by current and former educators. To learn more about all programs available, visit the center’s website at www.lcctroy.com.