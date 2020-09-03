Dayton woman jailed following police chase

TROY — One Dayton woman has been incarcerated after she fled from police officers who attempted to question her on Thursday evening.

Michelle Botelho, 38, of Dayton was charged one count of third-degree felony failure to comply with an officer as well as reckless operation, traffic control devices, and driving under suspension.

According to reports, officers spotted Botelho in a vehicle in the Troy Kroger parking lot Thursday afternoon. Officers approached the vehicle when Botelho took off. She and another unnamed woman ditched the vehicle behind Wishy Washy Car Wash on South Dorset and were caught by officers shortly afterward.