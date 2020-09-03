Commissioners approve grant relief program

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the creation of the Miami County CARES! Small Business and Non-Profit Relief Grant Program, through the Miami County Department of Development, during its regular meeting on Thursday.

According to the program’s guidelines, financial assistance will be distributed to aid small businesses in Miami County with relief from the COVID-19 crisis. Eligible small businesses can apply for up to $10,000 to use for rent/mortgage, non-municipal utilities, business insurance, and COVID-19-related expenses, including masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and plexiglass partitions.

The intent of this grant is to aid small businesses and non-profit organizations (serving Miami County residents primarily) greatly impacted by the virus that have not already received federal or local assistance, including those that were interrupted through required closures, voluntary closures to promote social distancing, or that were impacted by decreased customer demand due to the pandemic.

Eligibility criteria for small businesses is as follows:

• Must be a for-profit entity located within Miami County with 50 or fewer total employees as of March 1, 2020; have a Federal Taxpayer Identification Number; have less than $5 million in gross annual revenue as evidenced by most recent federal tax return; have a physical store front and/or be an allowable home office as reported in the most recently filed tax return; be current on all federal, state, and local taxes, and not currently in bankruptcy; and be in compliance with federal, state of Ohio, and local small business requirement.

Ineligible small business include adult entertainment establishments; banks, savings and loans, or credit unions; e-commerce-only companies; liquor/wine stores; vaping stores; tobacco stores; cannabis dispensaries; and franchised businesses not locally-owned and independently operated.

Eligibility criteria for non-profit organizations is as follows:

• Must be a non-profit organization located within Miami County; able to provide financial records to support the grant request and program validation; be able to reconcile, monitor, and report the use of federal funds; be able to track and report the number of clients served and provide demographic information; be able to show a relationship between the proposed expenses and the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will consider reimbursements of expenses, incurred or anticipated, that were and are necessary to provide services to aid individuals affected by COVID-19 between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.

The program funds will be awarded on a first-come first-served basis until the funds are depleted.

According to the commissioners’ administrator Leigh Williams, the grant applications will become available on the county’s website, at www.co.miami.oh.us, soon. Prior to that, contact Rich Osgood, department of development director, by phone at (937) 440-8121, or by email at ROsgood@miamicountyohio.gov, with any questions or to request an application.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Authorized change order number two for the Miami County Cabling Upgrade Project.

• Authorized the distribution of $16,301.90, which is 10 percent of the funding received by Miami County Department of Job and Family Services, for the state fiscal year 2021 Multi-System Youth Allocation to the Miami County Family and Children First Council.

• Certified unpaid sewer rates and/or charges, together with penalties, to the auditor of Miami County for placement on the property tax list and duplicate of Miami County for collection in the same manner as taxes. This is a yearly action.

• Authorized participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation Cooperative Purchasing Program and authorized the purchase of three 2020 LTV-22 transit vehicles.

• Heard from Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith regarding COVID-19 in the county. According to data published on Ohio.gov, Miami County is still in the “orange” category, meeting two indicators: new cases per capita and non-congregate cases. New cases per capita as of Thursday are 93 and non-congregate cases are 100 percent. For more information regarding this data, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and click on “Ohio Public Health Advisory System.”