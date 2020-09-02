Warrant issued for alleged felon

MIAMI COUNTY — A violent offender who cut off his GPS device and escaped from court-ordered conditions of his medical furlough failed to report for his change of plea hearing on Wednesday.

Je-Tarre Washington, 33, at-large, has a warrant out for his arrest after he cut off his GPS bracelet on Aug. 19. On Aug. 19, a probation officer reported to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy that at 9:30 a.m., a GPS alert from Washington’s ankle monitor notified the probation department that the device strap had been tampered with. Police responded to Washington’s mother’s residence in Dayton and located the ankle monitor in a tree line.

On Wednesday, Je-Tarre’s defense attorney Patrick Conboy said he hasn’t heard from his client.

On June 24, 2019, Washington allegedly stole a Jeep from a gas station in Piqua. The following day, Washington was allegedly involved in a carjacking incident at the Hilltop Circle apartment complex in Troy. Washington allegedly punched a male, held him against his will, and stole his car and other items from his home. Later that day, a resident’s home on Piqua-Lockington Road was burglarized. A large safe containing multiple firearms and the home’s security system was reported stolen. As police searched for the involved subjects, Washington fled from officers in a high-speed pursuit in the stolen Jeep. The Jeep crashed into another vehicle and Washington fled on foot before being apprehended by officers. Evidence from the other crimes was located in the vehicle.

From the alleged incidents, Washington was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, one count of second-degree felony assault, abduction, and burglary with a firearm specification, both third-degree felonies, one count of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property with a gun specification, third-degree felony failure to comply with an order of police with a firearm specification, weapons under disability, and a fifth degree felony possession of cocaine. He also is considered a repeat violent offender. At his Aug. 22 arraignment, $1 million bond was imposed on Washington.

Washington’s jury trial was set for Sept. 15 prior to the change of plea hearing.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall granted Washington medical furlough with Washington to be released on Aug. 13. He was to return on Aug. 19 following the medical furlough for dental surgery on Aug. 14. Miami County Prosecutors did not oppose the furlough request and only requested he has no contact with alleged victims in his cases. He was to remain on house arrest at his mother’s residence in Dayton.

If you have information regarding Washington’s whereabouts, call 9-1-1.