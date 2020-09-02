PIQUA — Roger L. Black, 76, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence.

He was born August 5, 1944 in Fairmont, West Virginia to the late Ervin and Lula (Davis) Black.

He married Beverly K. Wolfe April 14, 1978 in Piqua and she preceded him in death March 27, 2003.

Survivors include three sons, Roger Black, Brian Woodard, Todd (Emily) Woodard, all of Piqua; three daughters, Kim (Jim) Hajnik, Angela Black, both of Springfield, Missy (Kelly Bentley) Woodard of Paw Paw, West Virginia; two sisters, Sharon Warnock of Piqua, JoAnn Ross of Troy; thirteen grandchildren; and as for great grandchildren, he had “too many to count”.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Black, Jimmy Black; one sister, Rose Weever; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Peckham, Briana Warner; and one grandson, Codie Gilvin.

Mr. Black attended Piqua Central High School. He served proudly in Vietnam with the United States Army. He attended and was active with the Salvation Army for many years. He worked as a machinist for Evenflo from which he retired.

He enjoyed reading, watching and discussing the news, watching wrestling, NASCAR and football. He was dedicated to his family whom he loved deeply. He will be remembered for his lighthearted attitude, sense of humor and his always present smile.

A service to honor his life will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.