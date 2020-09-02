TROY — Nancy Boak, age 98, of Troy, OH passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Caldwell House in Troy.

She was born in Troy on May 19, 1922 to the late Orville and Irene (Davis) Garwood.

She was married to her husband of 72 years, Richard E. Boak and he preceded her in death on September 3, 2017.

Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Lisa Boak of Troy; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa L. and Mark Watson of Austin, TX; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Randazzo and Megan (Troy) Kitchen; two great grandchildren, Andrew and Alex Randazzo. In addition to her parents and her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Katherine Watson; one brother and two sisters.

Nancy was a graduate of Troy High School. She was a member of the Nashville United Church of Christ, where she was part of prayer groups and bible studies. Nancy was also a volunteer at Riverside and a 4H leader.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.