Hotel grand re-opening set

TROY — S&S Managed Hotels will hold a ribbon cutting event and the grand re-opening of the Holiday Inn Express in Troy on Thursday, Sept. 3, featuring new and revitalized guestrooms and event spaces. Guests attending the event are asked to arrive at 11 a.m.

S&S Managed Hotels staff will showcase the completion of a one-year long, $5 million construction and renovation project bringing 31 additional guestrooms and the full renovation of 65 original guestrooms to the Holiday Inn Express — Troy. With the assistance of long-time partners, ALE Architecture who created the building design, Teresa Demco Designs who handled the interior design, and Bracket Builders who managed the entire project.

Shoemaker and Steinke pumped new life into the business that has been anchored in Troy since 1998.