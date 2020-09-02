BETTY J. ARTZ

TROY — Betty Jane Artz, age 93 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth Twp., Miami County, Ohio to the late Vernon Dale Mumford and Ella Mae Tobias.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Raymond A. Artz in December 2010. They were married on August 29, 1948; son Kenneth Artz on July 28, 2019; brothers, Cecil Mumford, Roger Mumford, Dewey Mumford, and Lester Mumford, who was killed in Pacific WWII; sisters, Florence Henderson and Bernice Cavanaugh.

Betty is survived by her son Jerry (Cathy) Artz of Troy; daughter-in-law Janis Artz of Troy; sister Genevieve Wagner of Casstown; six grandchildren, Jason (Ronda) Artz, Emily (Brad) Ray, Matthew Artz, Joshua (Yoko) Artz, Nicole (Matthew) Maurer, and Ryan (Ashley) Artz; five great-grandchildren, Liam Artz, Ava Maurer, Conner Maurer, Carter Artz and Addison Artz.

Betty retired as an employee with Troy City Schools. She was very active in her church, Alcony Grace Church, where she was active in choir and played organ.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Casstown Cemetery with Rev. Ed Ellis officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

