Forrest Elementary School Principal Ben Ayers discusses Chromebook computers with Kara Huelskamp at Troy High School on Wednesday. Huelskamp was picking up the computers for her son Bronson, a third-grader and daughter Piper, a kindergarten student. Troy City Schools distributed 950 Chromebooks to students who will engage in online learning to begin the school year. Combined with those for students physically attending classes, the school system will hand out 4,200 computers to students. Chromebooks for the kindergarten students were made possible due to a generous donation by The Troy Foundation.