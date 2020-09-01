Tipp tennis sweeps Troy: Monday tennis/golf roundup

TROY — The Tippecanoe tennis team improved to 5-0 in the Miami Valley League Miami Division Monday, sweeping rival Troy (5-2) 5-0 at Troy High School.

At first singles, Tippecanoe’s Dakota Schroeder defeated Danielle Robbins 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel defeated Josie Romick 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Mia Tobias defeated Elizabeth Niemi 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig defeated Esha Patel and Cady Rhea 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Katy Shultz and Riya Patel defeated Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab 6-3, 6-3.

Greenville 3,

Piqua 2

GREENVILLE — Piqua (4-3) dropped a hard-fought match at Greenville Monday, falling 3-2.

At second singles, Izzy King won 6-4, 6-3. At second doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

At first singles, Arabella Partee lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Madelynn Fisher lost 6-1, 6-3. At first doubles, Cassie Arnett and Paige Stumpff lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

CJ 4,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union (5-2) took on a tough Chaminade Julienne team Monday, falling 4-1.

Shannon Brumbaugh scored the Bulldogs’ lone win at first singles, 6-0, 6-2.

At second singles, Taylor Falb lost 6-4, 7-5. At third singles, Maggie Black lost 7-6 (5), 6-3. At first doubles, Ellie Coate and Amelia Black lost 6-3, 6-3. At second doubles, Madison Silveira and Paige Barnes lost 6-3, 6-4.

• Girls Golf

Tippecanoe 186,

Greenville 186

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe’s girls golf team (4-1) knocked off Greenville on a fifth-score tiebreaker Monday at Cassel Hills, winning 186-186 to remain in a tie for first in the Miami Valley League Miami Division.

Marissa Miller shot 43 to lead the Red Devils, Sydney Lange shot 45, Izzy Brightwell shot 47, Rianna Brownlee shot 51, Abigail Poston sealed the win with a 52 and Kaitlen Smith shot 60.

Tippecanoe next plays on Sept. 9 at Troy.

Piqua 228,

West Carrollton 238

MIAMISBURG — Piqua snapped a three-match losing streak Monday at the Mound, defeating West Carrollton 228-238.

Kenzi Anderson was medalist with a 53, Haleu Krogman shot 55, Brooklynne Wright shot 58, Siara Grinstead shot 62 and Ivy Lee shot 69.

The Indians (2-8) are off until Sept. 8 when they travel to Greenville.

Tri-Village 222,

Bethel 234

ARCANUM — Bethel’s girls dropped a Cross County Conference match to Tri-Village at Beechwood Monday, falling 222-234.

Kenna Gray shot 49 to earn co-medalist honors for Bethel, Kerigan Calhoun shot 55, Skylar Johnson shot 64 and Kaylee Brookhart shot 66.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 173,

Troy Christian 226

TROY — Milton-Union’s boys golf team improved to 7-2 Monday with a 173-226 victory at Troy Christian.

Max Graffllin was medalist for the Bulldogs with a 38, Sam Case shot 42, Nathan Thompson shot 44 and Colin Fogle shot 49.

For Troy Christian, Zane Harris shot 46, Noah Tullis shot 56, Josh Flannery shot 61 and Goldie Miller shot 63.

Piqua 179,

West Carrollton 242

PIQUA — Piqua shot its best score of the year Monday at Echo Hills, defeating West Carrollton 179-242 to improve to 2-4.

Decker Jackson was medalist with a 39, Richard Price shot 43, Evan Hensler shot 45, Drew Hinkle shot 52 and Sabastian Karabinis shot 54.

Piqua hosts Stebbins Wednesday.

Other scores: Fairlawn 163, Newton 169. Tri-Village 188, Bethel 243.