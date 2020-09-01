Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 26

FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Officers responded to the Shell station at 600 South St., at 5:28 p.m., on the report of a male who had been stabbed in the arm. The male was transported to the hospital by the Piqua Fire Department. The suspect, Michael Birt, of Piqua, was located and charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: An individual advised someone stole the emblem off his truck, causing damage, at 1527 Margene Drive. Scott Carnes Jr., of Piqua, was charged with theft and criminal damaging/endangering.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Officers were dispatched to a location (redacted), at 6:53 p.m., to investigate a complaint of child abuse. Deanna Knisley, address redacted, was subsequently charged with child endangering.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Officers were dispatched to 1418 Plum St., at 8:09 p.m., on the report of a neighbor complaint. Donald Prather, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing and menacing.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Police responded to 363 Ellerman St., at 12:32 p.m., on the report of a busted window.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to the area of Wood Street and South Wayne Street on the report of a disturbance. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

Aug. 27

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Police responded to 523 Boone St., at 12:40 a.m., on a complaint of several juveniles running around outside being loud. A male subject at the residence, Chip Mills, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence.