Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 27

SIGNS STOLEN: A deputy was dispatched to the 900 block of Pinehurst, Monroe Twp. on a theft complaint. One Donald Trump political sign was taken from the front yard of the residence overnight. The reporting party stated at least three other neighbors had spoken of the same issue. The total number of signs taken in the area were approximately five. The reporting party just wanted the incident documented and requested extra patrols of the area.

Aug. 28

SIGNS GONE: A resident on State Route 202 in Bethel Twp. reported political signs were stolen.

Aug. 29

HEADED NORTH: The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance with a female walking on I-75 northbound near the 65 mile marker. A deputy found April Flores walking northbound near the county line. She advised she waited for her husband at the”Flying J” in Vandalia and decided to walk home to Michigan. Flores was given a ride to speedway in Tipp City and advised to stay off of I-75 as a pedestrian. She was on the phone with her husband advising her new location when the deputy left.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail for an assault complaint. An inmate, Keeshawn Satterwhite, was seen on video assaulting another inmate by hitting and punching the victim in the face and body. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and found to have an orbital bone fracture caused from being assaulted. Satterwhite was charged with felonious assault.

Aug. 30

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to 8 S. Main St., Casstown, for a disorderly conduct complaint. It was reported that Sean Enright was yelling and screaming out front of his residence. At the conclusion of the investigation, Enright was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. He was also issued a trespass warning not to go onto any of the properties at 8, 10, or 12 S. Main St.

Aug. 31

WARRANT: At 3:40 a.m., a deputy observed a vehicle travelling northbound on Dayton-Brandt Road near New Carlisle Road in Bethel Twp. As the vehicle approached the deputy, the driver failed to dim its bright lights and was also observed to have a broken passenger side taillight. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the operator, Aharon Sladewski, and passengers Elizabeth Sahnd and Logan Shelton. Sladewski was found to have an active warrant out of Clark County. The warrant was confirmed and Clark County requested he be summonsed to court. While speaking with Sladewski, he admitted to possessing drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle. The items were recovered and he was cited.

THEFT: A deputy responded to Apple Farms Services in Newberry Twp. in reference to a stolen 2020 Kubota side-by-side. Case pending.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint at 2670 N. County Road 25-A in Concord Township. The complainant advised a Stihl chainsaw had been taken from a workshop area on the grounds. Case pending.