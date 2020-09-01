LILLIAN I. MYERS

TIPP CITY — Lillian Imogene “Sis” Newman Myers, formerly of Tipp City, OH departed this life on August 28, 2020.

She was born in Cressmont, Lee Co., KY on January 31, 1928 to Dillard and Ola Brandenburg Newman.

Sis was one of the last persons to remember the old life in rural Kentucky during the Depression. She was raised on Hamilton Ridge near Delvinta, KY. Her family moved from Lee County, KY in 1958 to Ohio and she worked at Newman’s Market in Northridge, Dayton, Ohio for 10 years.

She was married to Donald Franklin Myers in 1968 in Dayton, Ohio and she was widowed in 1978. She had no children but she was a mother hen to her younger siblings, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, brothers, Tye, Bill and Ed, and sisters Barbara Newman Sizemore and Linda Newman Downing. She is survived by her sisters Nella Downing of New Lebanon, Ohio and Connie (John) Gaessler of Murfreesboro, TN, and her special nephew John (Annette) Gaessler, Erin and Jenna. She is also survived by cousin Ginger (Bill) Moorhead of Tipp City, OH.

She will be buried next to her husband in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens just north of Vandalia, OH. Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m., at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371, followed by funeral and burial.

