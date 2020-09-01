AAA to host local TSA pre-check events

DAYTON — As Miami Valley residents begin looking ahead to their future travel plans, AAA is offering help for those who may be planning to fly to their travel destination and want to minimize contact at the airport.

To make it easier for future travelers to sign up now for the screening program that offers an expedited process at the airport, AAA will be holding TSA Pre✓® events at AAA locations. The events will be at Dayton South location, 14 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, on Sept. 14 through 18; Dayton North location, 6580 N. Main St., Dayton, on Sept. 21 through 25; and Troy location, 4 S. Stanfield Road on Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

“For the foreseeable future, those traveling for business or leisure will be looking to reduce person-to-person contact as well as the time they spend in crowded areas like airports,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA senior specialist. “TSA Pre✓® means minimizing the number of contacts you and your belongings encounter as you make your way to your destination.”

With TSA Pre✓®, travelers have no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports. TSA Pre✓® is valid for five years.

The week-long AAA event with IdentoGo TSA Pre✓® agents will allow future travelers to enroll for screening approval with ease. AAA members and the general public must pre-schedule appointments and pre-register to participate.

The IdentoGo mobile van will be stationed at the store parking areas for ease of access for participants. Enrollment agents are frequently sanitizing their hands and all surfaces of contact within the van and following strict guidelines, including social distancing.

Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so AAA recommends those interested register as soon as possible. Online registration and appointment scheduling must be completed in advance. Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship is required at appointments. Your name on the documents must match exactly. If they do not, bring an original or certified copy of a court ordered name change document (to include marriage certificates and divorce decrees).

If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID. Applications will be processed onsite.

Follow these steps to pre-enroll:

• Click here to access the application page.

• Click “Start Application Now,” then click “New Enrollment.”

• Fill out steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen.

• Type in your location at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box and then search.

• Choose the AAA location and click “Next.”

• Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out). Mobile IdentoGO agents will process TSA Pre✓® applications onsite.

You will finish the process onsite by providing your fingerprints for a background check. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Children ages 12 and younger may use the TSA Pre✓® lane when traveling with a parent or guardian who has the indicator on their boarding pass. Travelers 13 years of age and older without a TSA Pre✓® boarding pass must go through standard security lanes.

For more event details, visit AAA’s website.