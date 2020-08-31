Troy man charged with attempted murder

LOGAN COUNTY — A repeat offender pleaded guilty to multiple charges before Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Braig on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Justin Seaman, 39, of Troy, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Initially, Seaman was arrested following a domestic dispute with a woman near Lakeview last November.He was charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing and placed on probation following the incident.

On Feb. 26, Seaman is accused of strangling the same victim causing her to become unconscious, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report. When she came to, Seaman attempted to sexually assault her, and he then strangled her again, according to reports.

According to reports, the next day, Seaman shot himself in the head while on the phone with her and survived the suicide attempt.

In May, Seaman was indicted for first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felony attempted rape, fourth-degree felony domestic violence, fourth-degree felony menacing by stalking, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

Seaman will be sentenced on Sept. 23 and faces up to 13 years in prison.