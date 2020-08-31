Tipp cross country sweeps MVL Invitational: Weekend sports roundup

SPRINGFIELD — Tippecanoe, Troy and Piqua swept the top three spots in Saturday’s Miami Valley League Cross Country Invitational at the Clark County Faigrounds, with the Red Devils winning both team races and Troy’s Emma Kennett and Piqua’s Nolan Campbell scoring individual victories.

In the girls race, Tippecanoe won with 29 points, Troy was second with 43 and Piqua third with 91.

Annie Sinning led the Red Devils in second (20:36.4), Shelby Hept was third (21:01), Gracie Wead was fifth (21:34.4), Libby Krebs was ninth (22:14.3) and Isa Ramos was 10th (22:23.2).

Kennett won for the Trojans in 20:26.4, Dinah Gigandet was sixth (21:47.1), Millie Peltier was 11th (22:31.8), Hallie Frigge was 12th (22:39) and Josie Marlow was 13th (22:42.5).

For Piqua, Cassie Schrubb led the way in fourth (21:23.8) and Jana Wagner was 17th (23:10.2).

On the boys side, Tippecanoe won with 28 points, Troy was second with 49 and Piqua third with 72.

Gannon Owen led the Devils in second (17:04.4), Allan Murray was third (17:08), Trenton Brown was sixth (17:33.1), Michael Lyons was seventh (17:33.2) and Kalib Tolle was 10th (17:46.9).

For Troy, Josh Lovitt was fourth (17:25.3), Will Schaefer was eighth (17:36.3), Matthew Spayde was 11th (17:49.4), Gavin Hutchinson was 12th (17:51.8) and Kyle McCord was 13th (17:55).

Campbell won for Piqua in 17:01.9 and Paul Hinds was fifth (17:30.7).

Bob Schul

Invitational

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s girls and Covington’s boys were third in the small school division team standings, the top area finishers at Saturday’s Bob Schul Invitational.

On the girls side, Milton-Union was third with 64 points. Sophie Meredith led the way in 10th (21:54.9), Maddie Stasiak was 17th (23:09.7), Ty Parsons was 19th (23:21.9), Micah Tracy was 23rd (23:48) and Kelsie Tomlinson was 42nd (25:34.3).

Covington was fifth with 170 points, led by Johanna Welborn in 15th (22:30.4). Bethel was seventh with 202 points, led by Makenzie Nida in 33rd (24:52.4). Troy Christian was eighth with 212 points, led by Jewel Myer in 31st (24:22.1). Bradford was ninth with 214 points, led by Skipp Miller in 12th (22:06.4).

On the boys side, Covington was third with 83 points. Bennett Welborn was third (17:32.3), Britton Miller was 19th (18:41.4), Mic Barhorst was 21st (18:52.8), Asher Long was 25th (19:13.1) and Owen Boehringer was 27th (19:23.5).

Bethel was sixth with 165 points, led by Trent Schweikhardt in 12th (18:26.4). Newton was seventh with 208 points, led by Owen Via in 11th (18:25.9). Bradford was 11th with 325 points, with no one in the top 100. Milton-Union was led by Eric Trittschuh in fourth (17:46) and Chris Miller in 10th (18:23.7). Noah Shook was seventh (18:13.9) for Troy Christian.

Northwestern

Invitational

SPRINGFIELD — Miami East’s girls were sixth at the Northwestern Invitational with 132 points, while the Viking boys were eighth with 203.

Maryn Gross led the girls with a sixth-place finish (22:26.1) and Kylie Davie was 20th (23:25.8). Andrew Crane led the boys in 27th (19:53.8).

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 1,

Alter 0

KETTERING — Troy Christian’s boys soccer team (3-0) scored a huge win on the road Saturday, shutting down perennial Division II powerhouse Alter for a 1-0 victory.

Alex Free headed in a Josh Brubaker pass for the game’s only goal, as Eagle goalie Tanner Conklin posted the shutout by making nine saves.

Newton 8,

Preble Shawnee 1

CAMDEN — Josh Fisher and Dylan Huber each scored two goals, leading Newton past Preble Shawnee Saturday, 8-1.

Jonathan Maxwell, Dustin Butts, Alexander Hild and Ely Cook each added a goal for the Indians.

• Girls Soccer

Preble Shawnee 3,

Newton 2

CAMDEN — Newton’s girls soccer team dropped a hard-fought battle at Preble Shawnee Saturday, falling 3-2.

Reese Hess scored on an assist from Jaden Stein, then Maya Diceanu finished off a penalty kick by Cloe Miller.

• Volleyball

Alter 3,

Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s volleyball team fell to 0-3 Saturday, dropped a match to perennial power Alter, 26-24, 25-13, 25-23.

Megan Gilliland led the Vikings with 11 kills, Kayly Fetters had nine and Ava Jacomet and Sierra Kinnison had six apiece. Ava Prince had 30 assists, Emma Bowman had a team-high 10 digs and Fetters, Megan McDowell and Jacomet each had four blocks.

Other scores: Bradford (4-0), 3, Newton (0-2) 1. Riverside 3, Troy Christian (1-3) 0.