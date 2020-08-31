Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 6

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: James D. Rake, 35, of Covington, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment after previously being warned by law enforcement.

RECKLESS OPERATION: An officer responded to a call referencing a vehicle driving recklessly who struck a brick wall at a business in the area of Park Avenue and Sunset Drive at 7:15 p.m. Vehicle and driver were located at his residence. Male was found overdosed inside the residence. Male was arrested and transported to the hospital. Male was also charged with drug possession. Brandon M. Moon, 36, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound and first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: There was a report of a disorderly male acting strange, dancing in the street, and possibly on drugs at 7:50 p.m. in the area of West Grant Street and Blaine Avenue. Male was located and found to have an active warrant. Rickey R. Williams, 30, of Piqua, was picked up for a probation violation and first-degree felony aggravated burglary and transported to the jail.

DISTURBANCE: Two dogs were fighting and separated at 8 p.m. on the 200 block of West Grant Street. One of the owners of the dogs became verbal with the other and bystanders stepped in. One of the males pulled a female to the ground by the hair. Steven L. Francis, 55, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.