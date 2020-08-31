M-U FFA celebrates successful fair season

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA members competed at the Miami and Darke County Jr. Fairs over the last two weeks. Despite the challenges with COVID-19, chapter members put in countless hours of work during the summer. Junior Darby Welbaum was awarded second Runner Up Miami County Jr. Fair Queen. Darby also won third Overall Gilt and fifth in her class. She then placed third and first in two other gilt shows along with second in the senior division of showmanship. She also won third overall Spot Gilt at the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo.

Recent graduate Joel Cress was awarded champion Duroc in the Gilt show and Grand Champion Market Barrow. Senior Malia Johns placed fifth and sixth in her two classes at the Gilt show, she also won Reserve Champion Hereford. Malia also placed sixth in the senior division of showmanship with her barrow. Sophomore Cammy Shook placed fourth and sixth in her classes in the Jr. Fair goat show and second in her class and third overall in easy gaited Western Pleasure Championship in the Horse Show. Senior Garrett Stevens placed second and fourth in his classes in the Jr. Fair market goat show. Sophomore Collin Thomas placed fifth in his class in the rabbit show. In the market duck show Senior Erica Pratt won Grand Champion market duck. Recent graduate Webb Kress and sophomore Tyler Kress also had a successful week at the Darke County Jr. Fair. Tyler had two first in class dairy steers, the light weight champion and placed second in both Market Skillathon and Dairy Breeding Showmanship. Webb placed first and second in his dairy steer classes.

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter would like to congratulate all of its members and their achievements this year at fair!