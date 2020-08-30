Museum to host ‘Tavern Takeout’

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum’s board and staff invite the community to “Tavern Takeout” on Saturday, Sept. 19. Bryan Begg of Bakehouse Bread in downtown Troy will be preparing made-from-scratch to-go meals consisting of a grilled Duroc pork chop, corn salad made with Fulton Farm’s sweet corn, cornbread, and hot baked apples. Costumed volunteers will deliver meals curbside at the museum between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and may be purchased online through Eventbrite (subject to fee), or by mailing a check payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum at 201 E. Water St., Troy, OH 45373. The museum will also be selling commemorative amber glass mini-growlers (32 ounces) for $10 each, or $15 if you would like yours filled with locally sourced apple cider. Meals can also be purchased and donated to the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen across the street from the tavern.

Proceeds from the event will help fund preservation of the exterior of the Overfield Tavern Museum, which at 212 years old is Troy’s oldest surviving building.

In addition to Bakehouse Bread Co., support for Tavern Takeout comes from Fulton Farms; J. Hall & Associates, CPAs; and Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance.