CARL L. DELCAMP

PLEASANT HILL — Carl “Dutch” Lee Delcamp Age 86, of Pleasant Hill passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born May 4, 1934, in Miami County, Ohio, to his parents A.B. & Minnie (Warner) Delcamp.

Dutch graduated from Newton High School class of 1952. On July 17 1954, he married Ludelle Schultz in Covington, Ohio, and together they shared a life for over 66 years. Dutch was a farmer in the Pleasant Hill area for most of his life. He worked for Schultz Agri Equipment/ Patty Implement. He retired from American Airlines and worked for Warner Seeds after his retirement. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ.

Dutch will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Ludelle Delcamp; children and their spouses Don & Jane Delcamp; David & Charlotte Delcamp, DeeDee & Dan Warner, Darci & Brett Rautsaw; grandchildren Jennifer Jerele, Tyler Delcamp, Jared Delcamp, Jamie Martinez, Brian Tucker, Brandie Tucker, Brookelen Resides, Heidi Zwiebel, Katy Dardis, Lindsey Turner, Rachel Struna, Lorelei Rautsaw, Rhett Rautsaw, Leighana Rautsaw; 17 great grandchildren; sisters Maxine Jay, Nancy Weddington; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Paul Delcamp, Ruth Brush, Mary Collins.

Private family service will be held. A Zoom video link may be found at www.jackson-sarver.com/obituary/CarlDutch-Delcamp to stream the service on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM . A public gathering of friends and family will be held 4:00-6:00 PM Wednesday, September 2, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com