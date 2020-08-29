Vets Museum to honor first responders

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host its monthly coffee and doughnuts event at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 2245 S. County Road 25-A, and will honor local, county, and regional first responders.

Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, rescue squads and are welcomed to attend, whether they just stop in for a coffee and doughnut or stay for the duration of the program.

The museum is continuing to actively seeking donors of all kinds to contribute to a capital campaign to raise funds for the new museum project. This includes monetary donations, in-kind services, sponsorships, building materials, heavy equipment work, volunteers, and volunteer teams who would like to assist in the project.

For more information on how to support the new museum project, contact Karen Purke, executive director, at (937) 216-0949, or by emailing karenpurke@gmail.com.