Troy’s WTJN changes name

TROY — Troy Community Radio 107.1 WTJN, a low power FM radio station since 2012, announced a variety of station changes on Aug. 21.

Executive Director Scott Hornberger announced the station was retiring the name “Troy Community Radio” and will now be known as “Power 107.1” with a mission to “empower local non-profits in the community.”

Hornberger said the change came about after the station filed its own 501 (c) 3 non-profit status in early August.

Hornberger said the change will allow WTJN to act as an advocate of local non-profit organizations by pairing them with local businesses in a unique way.

“The time is right to move towards a role of advocacy where the missions of our local non-profits are concerned,” Hornberger said. “We have a voice to do that. You’ll still hear a great music variety, news, weather, high school sports and a live morning show. But along with that, you’ll see and hear us out in the community, acting as a voice for the great service organizations in Miami County.”

For more information about Power 107.1 WTJN lpfm, visit their website at www.power1071.org.