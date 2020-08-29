Troy Police Reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 24

HARASSMENT: Tammy Hufford, 45, of Troy, was charged with telecommunication harassment.

BIKE GONE: A bike was reported stolen from the 400 block of Canal Street.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Walmart. Subject was located.

CAR ON FIRE: A vehicle was reported to be on fire in the area of Jefferson and Harrison streets around 2 a.m. Troy Fire responded.

Aug. 25

CAR GONE: A vehicle was reported stolen from Walmart from a Piqua resident.

OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Market Street in the area of the overpass of Interstate 75. The driver, was cited for OVI, marked lanes and driving under drug suspension. The passenger, Corey Atkins, 42, of Vandalia, was cited for open container.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Joseph Reed, 40, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

POSSESSION: Michelle Springer, 40, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana in the area of West Market and Arthur Road.

Aug. 26

FOUND WALLET: A city of Troy employee located a wallet at Herrlinger Park. Identification and cash were in the wallet. The owner said he’d come in to claim it during business hours.

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 500 block of West Water Street.

FRAUD & TRUCK STOLEN: A white Dodge pick up truck was stolen from the 1800 block of Dye Mill Road after midnight. The subject then attempted to pass a fraudulent withdraw slip from the owner’s account at a local bank.

BURGLARY: A resident in the 1400 block of Wayne Street reported firearms and accessories were among items believed to be stolen.

Aug. 27

OPEN CONTAINER: A passenger was cited for open container when the driver was stopped for a moving violation on West Market Street. Desron Bishop, 40, of Troy, was cited.

ASSIST CITIZEN: An officer located a subject who was threatening to step in front of a train around 1 a.m. The subject was located and taken to UVMC for an evaluation.