ROBIN L. CHANEY

LANCASTER — Robin Lynn Chaney, age 61, of Lancaster, OH passed away at 10:55 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, OH.

Robin was born in Lancaster, OH on October 31, 1958 to the late Garland and Stella (Hall) Potts.

She married David Chaney in Troy, OH on August 13, 1987. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2020.

Robin is survived by six children: Jennifer (Jeremy) Deaton, Piqua; Matthew Reynolds, Columbus; Christopher (Raya) Reynolds, Lancaster; Joshua (Danielle) Chaney, Piqua; Jeremy (Tiffany) Chaney, Piqua; and Amanda (Travis) Baker, Fletcher; and 14 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother: Gene Potts.

Robin worked at Joint Hospital Services for over 10 years.

A time for family and friends to honor Robin’s life will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.