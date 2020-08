TIPP CITY — Ernest “Kelly” Rice, Jr., Age 54, of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home.

A private family service will be held with interment at Dayton National Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will be held 4:00-8:00 PM Monday, August 31, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton.