PCS staff to participate in equity training

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools Board of Education heard from chief diversity officer for Sinclair Community College, Michael Carter, on Thursday regarding the PCS’s ongoing staff equity training.

On June 15 of this year, according to assistant superintendent Tony Lyons, Carter spoke to Piqua City School’s administrative team to share ideas about how to further develop a climate of inclusivity within the district, which Lyons said will be a continuing effort.

“This is hard work; it’s difficult, but it’s necessary for our students,” Carter said. “I think it’s really important to talk about equity … Equity is simply providing students with what they need.”

Carter said given the current racial climate within the country, compounded by the murder of George Floyd, “the conversation has changed,” amplifying the importance of meeting the needs of students of all backgrounds.

“We’ve got some work to do, but I try to focus on, with all the folks that I talk to, that everybody is in a different place in this continuum, as far as their understanding and their interest in what this is, but if we are going to be a civil and outstanding society, this is important work,” he said.

Superintendent Dwayne Thompson and Springcreek Principal Ross Loudenback gave an update regarding a project at Springcreek Elementary School.

During drop off and pick up times at Springcreek, Thompson said, a back up of cars builds on State Route 36 while parents attempt to turn into the school lot. Given the heavy traffic on the route, the district made the decision, after consulting with engineers, to construct a road around the building to allow adequate space for cars to line up and drop off students.

Thompson also gave an update regarding adjustments to the face mask requirements for the upcoming school year. In accordance to adjusted state regulations, students will be permitted “face mask breaks” at certain times during the school day, and masks will not be required during recess and outdoor gym class.

Thompson recognized treasurer Jeremie Hittle and his team for receiving the Government Finance Officers Association award for financial reporting.

The certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting was awarded in response to the comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a remote learning plan in the event of a school closure due to COVID-19.

• Accepted a list of donations and grants.

• Approved the established bus routes and bus stops for the 2020-2021 school year.

• Accepted a list of personnel hirings and resignations.

• Entered into executive session for the purpose of discussion regarding a real estate transaction and/or contract, consideration of purchase or sale of property, during and after which no action was taken.

The next regular board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Piqua High School.