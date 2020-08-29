MARY F. HEINS

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Mary Francis Heins, 77, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at her son’s home in Auburn.

She was born May 8, 1943, in Piqua, Ohio to Robert and Lola (Boyd) Pointer.

Mary worked in the customer service industry her entire working life. She worked for Hess’s Department Store in Allentown for 19 years and later for the Sunoco Turnpike Plaza, also in Allentown.

She was an active member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Mary was a lifetime Girl Scout leader. This was her passion and she loved mentoring and encouraging young girl scouts.

Surviving are two children, Elizabeth and Richard Reccek of Allentown, PA, and Joe and Vikki Heins of Auburn; six grandchildren, Nathan (Christine) Hoffner, Jessica Reccek, Kendall (Charla) Peterman, Victoria (Zach) Harrison, Katelyn Heins and Joseph Heins; four great grandchildren; sister, Sammie Pointer Martin of Tipp City, Ohio; sister-in-law, Martha Pointer of Johnson City, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Pointer; and brother-in-law, Edward Martin.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Elizabeth Reccek’s home, 1826 Reading Dr., Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015.

Memorials may be directed to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 802 N. 19th St., Allentown, PA 18104, or Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 459, Woodburn, IN 46797.

