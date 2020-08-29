FOR THE RECORD

There are some positive things going on in Union Township!

For all those who will miss the Firemen’s Waffles at the cancelled Mum Festival, you can get them for a few weeks yet in West Milton. They will be prepared from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 28 and Sept. 18 and 26 at the fire station at 701 S. Miami St.

Milton-Union Schools will open on Sept. 8. Masks will be required for students and staff. All fall sports are in full gear.

Lots of things going on at the M-U Library during September! On select Fridays at 3 p.m. there will be a book review with Kim. A Book Chat on the Lawn to discuss The Almost Sisters (bring your own lawn chair and drink, wear a mask and social distance). A Community Time Capsule is being prepared. Deadline for including items is Sept. 30. FRIYAT! — Zoom meetings for 13-18 year olds on Sept. 11 and 25 from 4-4:45 p.m.Pinterest craft of the Month on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.on YouTube. These are only a few of the planned activities. For details and information on other activities for all ages call them at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Unfortunately the postponed Fourth of July parade, concert and fireworks scheduled for Labor Day have been canceled. Also canceled is the extremely popular annual car show.

After the column on Frederick appeared I received a phone call from a Mrs. Haines. She wanted to let me know that Bradford also shares two counties. The east side is Newberry Township in Miami County and the west side is Adams County, located in Darke County. Thanks for letting us know.

This Union Township article will cover Hanktown, using information from the Miami County Ohio 1981 history book. It is a very short version of information submitted by Gale Spitler Honeyman. Hanktown was located in the area where Seven Oaks Drive intersects with State Route 571 east of Laura on the north side of the road. The Hanktown Cemetery is on part of the ground and is identified by an historical marker. Rachel Ann Minnich was instrumental in obtaining the marker.

John Randoph of Virginia wrote a will in 1891 providing for his slaves to be freed. A later will added that they be provided with enough capital “to transport and settle the said slaves in some other state..giving all above the age of 40 not less than ten acres of land each”. In 1846, 383 slaves headed overland to Point Pleasant, West Virginia where they boarded a boat, traveling the Ohio River to Cincinnati then north on the Miami Erie Canal. After several unfortunate incidents (detailed in the book) they made their way to section 12 of Union Township, just west of Rangeline Road. Due to the fact that many Society of Friends folks (Quakers) had settled in the area, the Randolph people were accepted. Granny Hannah was the oldest at the age of 100. The 1850 census lists 100 black and mulatto residents. Eight members of the community served in the military during the Civil War, some of whom are buried there.

A private dwelling at 9427 W. State Route 571 was the Hanktown School. The dwelling at 9465 W. State Route 571 was the home provided for the school teacher. These are the only two structures of the community still standing. There was also a grocery store.

Not long after the turn of the century most had moved to the city. There are now a number of homes built on the site. But the cemetery is there to visit.

The Miami County Ohio 1981 history book can be purchased by calling the Piqua Public Library, (937) 773-6753, or through the Tippecanoe Historical Society by calling me at the number listed below.